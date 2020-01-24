advertisement

Blake Lively will be attending the Versace show before December 2019 in New York City on December 2, 2018. Stephen Lovekin / WWD / Shutterstock

Gastric envy! Blake Lively yearns for the days when her abs have not been affected by her three pregnancies.

Celebrity mothers share breastfeeding photos

advertisement

“Looking for a good photo of me and @sterlingkbrown, but my abs look so good here,” the 32-year-old Lively wrote on Wednesday, January 22, via Instagram Stories alongside a photo of herself from her upcoming one Film, The Rhythm Section.

The picture shows the California native on a bed in a sports bra that emphasizes her taut, flat stomach. “Dear abs, I miss us,” added the star “A Simple Favor”.

Lively who greeted her third daughter with husband Ryan Reynolds in 2019 used social media last week to promote their new film. The film, which follows a woman named Stephanie Patrick who wants to take revenge, is the first film Lively has made since adding another child to her family.

Celebrities work out in the gym

The film also plays the main role Sterling K. Brown and Jude LawBoth appeared on the Savages actress’s Instagram Stories on Wednesday. “THAT WAS US,” wrote the mother of three in a photo of herself and Brown, 43, from the film.

She then shared a picture of herself and Law, 47, with the Beatles song “Hey Jude” playing about it – as a play with the first name of the British actor. “I think they saved money on underpants,” she wrote another picture from the film, in which she wears matching pants with Law.

The Shallows star, who also shares daughters James [4] and Inez [3] with the Deadpool actor [43], has been unremarkable since welcoming the duo’s third child last year. However, Reynolds told Extra in December 2019 that she and the little one are “doing great”.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s cutest quotes about their daughters

Us Weekly brought the news in October 2019 that the couple had baby # 3, but the famous couple still have to post their girl’s name or exact date of birth. However, the duo shared a picture of their little one.

Reynolds published the first photo of her latest bundle of joy on Twitter in October. “I love BC,” he captioned the photo of himself and Lively, who shared a hug and smiled while holding her baby. “I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground that I grew up on.”

advertisement