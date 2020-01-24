advertisement

Blake Lively wrote a letter to her abs on Thursday. While looking at photos from her new film The Rhythm Section, Lively shared a photo from the trailer that highlighted her abdominal muscles before birth and wrote how much she missed them. Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, welcomed their third baby at the end of last year.

Hispanic News Blake Lively tells her prenatal abdominal muscles “I Miss Us” after giving birth to her third daughter https://t.co/7TCdZMH2eY pic.twitter.com/kdb8wppgBG

– HispanicNews.com (@HispanicNews) January 24, 2020

advertisement

Lively shared a still image from the rhythm section, in which she was lying on a bed and exposing her stomach. He stars in Sterling K. Brown’s “This Is Us,” which can be seen in the background.

“I’m looking for a good picture of myself and (Brown), but my abs look so good here,” Lively wrote. “Dear belly, I miss us.”

She vividly filmed her new action thriller before she got pregnant. Previously, she showed her abs on an Instagram photo in February 2018 with trainer Don Saladino after daughter Inez, 3, was born in October 2016.

“It turned out that you can’t lose the 30 kg that you gained during pregnancy by simply scrolling through the instrumentation and wondering why you don’t look like all bikini models,” Lively wrote in February 2018 a photo that shows her abs. “Thank you (Saladino) for getting my A double S in shape. 10 months to win, 14 months to lose. Feel very proud.”

Lively and Reynolds announced that they were expecting a third child when Lively showed her bump in a bright yellow dress at the premiere of Pokemon Detective Pikachu in May 2019. The pregnancy and the birth of the baby were kept secret.

In October, a source told us that the baby was “about two months old” at the time. Reynolds only confirmed the baby’s birth with a tweet on October 16, which contained a photo of herself and Lively with the baby, even though her face was covered.

Lively and Reynolds still haven’t revealed their new baby’s name. On December 23, Lively shared new photos from the ice cream museum, but contained no pictures of her daughter.

Lively and Reynolds married in 2012 and are also parents of daughter James, 4.

The rhythm section opens on January 31 and also plays Jude Law. The film is based on the novel by Mark Burnell and plays Lively as Stephanie Patrick, a spy who tries to find out who is behind her family’s death in a plane crash. It was staged by Reed Morano and produced by James Bond team Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Reynold’s next film, the comedy Free Guy, will open on July 3rd.

Photo credit: Getty Images

advertisement