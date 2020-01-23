Blade Runner 2049 Director wants to return to the franchise, but not for a sequel

advertisement

We’ll ever get to see it Blade Runner 3 Become reality? Denis Villeneuve would like to return to the world of Blade Runner at some point. The director is currently working on a large-format adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune. After the reactions from the first material, it will be an “epic” film that fans will not want to miss.

Denis Villeneuve received critical and audience praise for his work Blade Runner 2049 and when asked recently about a possible return, the director said he was very interested in the idea. “It’s such an inspiring place, the Blade Runner world,” he says, adding that if he were “not connected” to the first two, he would be interested in working on another film.

Denis Villeneuve is in a good position with Dune and the recognition of Blade Runner 2049 in the rear view. While Hollywood is currently full of remakes and sequels, Villeneuve believes he has something else to offer, although he admits the world needs original ideas. He had this to say about a possible return to the Blade Runner franchise.

“The problem … is the word ‘sequel’. I think cinema needs original stories. But if you ask me if I want to revisit this universe in a different way, I can say yes. It should be one his project for himself. Something that has nothing to do with the other two films. A detective noir story that takes place in the future … I sometimes wake up at night and dream about it. “

An original story that has nothing to do with both Blade Runner films could speak for Denis Villeneuve. He would do something original, but based on the world that was already created, much like HBO’s hit series Watchmen. Although comic fans hadn’t thought that an original story could take place in this world, it was implemented very well, and fans couldn’t deny it.

Denis Villeneuve has his hands full with Dune, which is currently in the post-production phase. The very first footage was recently screened for insiders, though the special effects weren’t complete. The footage contained some action from the upcoming film, some things behind the scenes, and interviews with the cast. At the moment, it doesn’t look like the footage mentioned above will find its way online.

However, since the footage has been prepared, it’s only a matter of time before the first Dune trailer arrives. From there, Denis Villeneuve has to finish the first installment before moving on to the second. So if he’s going to rework the world of Blade Runner, it will take a while before he has time to figure out his story and decipher his dreams. No matter, that sounds like something the fans want to leave behind. The interview with Denis Villeneuve was originally conducted by Empire.

