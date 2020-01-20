Blackstone plans to buy credit card company Isracard - Business

advertisement

The Blackstone Group, a giant US investor and financial services company, is keen to take control of Isracard, Israel’s largest and most profitable credit card company.

With activities ranging from real estate and hedge funds to private equity and bailout financing, the Blackstone Group intends to buy Isracard worth 2.8 billion shekels ($ 810 million). This corresponds to a premium of 10% of the market capitalization traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange last Thursday and a 15% increase in equity.

advertisement

The Isracard share closed 3.5% on Sunday at 13.11 shekels at the TASE.

Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone’s Jewish chairman, CEO and co-founder, is said to be closely related to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Blackstone is not the only potential bidder. Yona Fogel, who steps down as CEO of Paz Oil and previously held a leadership position at Israeli bank Leumi, is trying to form a group of wealthy Israeli investors to make an offer. Fogel recently met with Dov Kotler, CEO of Hapoalim, to discuss the matter.

Isracard is 33% owned by Bank Hapoalim, which sold the remaining shares in an IPO last year. Both the bank and Leumi have been instructed by the government to sell their credit card units to promote competition in consumer lending.

Leumi sold its entire Leumi Card unit, which has since been renamed Max, to a group managed by the US private equity fund Warburg Pincus. Back then, Blackstone had been interested in buying Leumi Card.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Hapoalim has until January 2021 to sell the rest of the Isracard. The Bank of Israel has decided that anyone holding only 30% of a credit card company is considered a majority shareholder. Blackstone could therefore take control of Isracard simply by buying the Hapoalim stake. That could bring the bank 940 million shekels.

Blackstone’s quest for Isracard is led by Danny Gillerman, a former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, who is now representing the American company in Israel. He is supported by Doron Sapir, who was once CEO of CAL Israel Credit Cards, the Israel Discount Bank’s credit card division.

Neither Hapoalim nor Sapir would comment on the report.

Sapir, who is very familiar with the Israeli credit card business, would likely get an important leadership position at Isracard if Blackstone buys it.

Blackstone is unlikely to have difficulty obtaining approval from the Bank of Israel to purchase control of the company, but the final nod could take months, as was the case when Warburg acquired the Pincus Leumi Card.

At the moment, Hapoalim is reportedly not enthusiastic about the Blackstone offer and is aiming for a higher rating. The bank also fears that Isracard could emerge as a competitor – and if Blackstone takes control of it, a deep pocket competitor.

Isracard’s top managers, led by CEO Ron Wexler and Chairman Eyal Deshe, are also unlikely to enjoy the prospect of losing control over the company or their work to a management team appointed by Blackstone or the Fogel Group to lose.

Hapoalim still has time to make a decision on how to sell Isracard, but is unlikely to wait until the last minute to act. If the company is not to be sold to a strategic investor, the other option is to put the rest of the Isracard shares on TASE or to distribute them to Hapoalim shareholders as a dividend.

The first option would be to sell the stock at a discount of around 5% from the stock price at the time to spur the demand needed to absorb such a sudden supply of Isracard shares. Isracard currently estimates that this would bring Hapoalim just over 800 million shekels, 120 million less than Blackstone is willing to pay for it, and 40 million less than its worth, based on its market cap.

A dividend would avoid this loss, but would incur other costs and represent a capital reduction.

Should Hapoalim reject offers from Blackstone, Fogel, or other strategic buyers that may appear, it would open to shareholder lawsuits.

In addition, a sale of Hapoalim shares where Isracard is not controlled by a majority shareholder is likely to disappoint minority investors in the credit card company.

When Arik Pinto was CEO of Hapoalim, he said, “The stock offering is not a standard choice, but a gift to the Israeli economy and stock market.” Since then, however, the share price has fallen.

advertisement