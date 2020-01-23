Black Widow Teaser starts the 100-day countdown to release

advertisement

Marvel Studios celebrates 100 days until Black widow Hits theater with a new teaser. The standalone Natasha Romanoff film with Scarlett Johansson lands on May 1st. Marvel Studios has quietly released more footage from the highly anticipated upcoming movie, so fans can speculate more about it. Apart from that, the latest teaser consists of previously released footage from the first trailer and another teaser that was released a few weeks ago.

Natasha Romanoff will finally have her story told on screen Black widow, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been waiting for almost a decade, and so has Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye. Fortunately, the Hawkeye series is on the way and will land on Disney + in 2021. Romanoff’s film takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War and before Infinity War. There is a lot to do and some flashbacks are believed to be used as well.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has said this in the past Black widow will help set the table for phase 4 of the MCU and beyond. How this happens is currently a pretty big mystery. MCU fans know what happens to Natasha Romanoff during Infinity War events and have seen her victim in Avengers: Endgame. She fights Thanos and then gives her life so that the most powerful heroes on earth have a second chance against the crazy Titan to reverse his deadly bang.

We saw a funko pop! Figure of Black widow this marks a red vial in Natasha Romanoff’s hand. There has been a lot of speculation as to what the red substance might be. Some MCU fans believe that there might be some pym particles, which would mean that some time travel will be a factor in the film. However, the Russo Brothers, along with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, claim that all deaths on the big screen are permanent. will Black widow Go back in time to save Natasha and keep her alive in the current MCU timeline? For Marvel Studios this seems a little too easy, but anything is possible.

Black widow will enter phase 4 in May and the Eternals film will follow in November. As the standalone Natasha Romanoff film fits into the future, there could always be a mid- or post-credit scene that introduces these new characters and maybe even hints at how they have been all along. Kevin Feige has confirmed that Eternals takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, but how are they related? We just have to wait and see. You can get the latest information while we wait Black widow Teaser below, thanks to the Marvel Entertainment Twitter account.

