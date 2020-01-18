Black widow Funko Pop! Toys Tease Possible MCU spoilers

advertisement

A fairly large spoiler may be connected Black widow to Avengers: Endgame in new Funko Pop! numbers. The popular toy company unveiled a number of numbers for Natasha Romanoff’s upcoming standalone adventure that takes place after the events of the civil war. As Marvel Cinematic Universe fans know, Romanoff didn’t make it out of Endgame alive after sacrificing her life on Vormir. Hawkeye was left alone, but he received the Soul Stone, which was ultimately the key to making her time to raid. Does the time robbery come into play? Black widow?

Coming soon: Pop! Marvel StudiosBlack widowhttps://t.co/WLeM6dFqOC@Marvel@walmart#marvel#walmart#BlackWidow#ScarlettJohnasson#Funko#Pop#FunkoPoppic.twitter.com/gJ0h99IcEN

– Funko (@OriginalFunko) January 17, 2020

In one of the Funko Pop! Figures, Natasha Romanoff in her black suit can be seen holding a vial with something red in her hand. At first glance, speculations tend to suggest that the liquid is actually Pym particles, which is the big factor in Avengers: Endgame’s ability to travel through time. This could mean that some time travel can be expected Black widow, which could mean many things.

Before the Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the Russo Brothers firmly believed that all screen deaths would be permanent. So we probably won’t see Natasha Romanoff being revived in the current MCU timeline. If so, that might seem cheap to MCU fans. It’s almost too obvious for Marvel Studios. There is a good chance that the red ampoule also contains something other than the pym particles. Maybe it’s another version of the Super Soldier Serum that turned ordinary Steve Rogers into Captain America. At the moment it is far too early to say what Marvel Studios will do with the film. It would also be a huge spoiler to put pym particles in a toy for the movie.

In addition to the two different Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) Funko Pop! Figures, there are new MCU villain task masters, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Red Guardian (David Harbor). There is another one too Black widow Figure and another Taskmaster, which will only be available from Walmart. The remaining figures are available wherever Pop! Figures are sold, which means almost everywhere these days. As with all Funko products, these are very detailed and will look great on the shelf of any MCU collector who wants more Natasha Romanoff in his life.

Black widow starts in phase 4 of the MCU this year. Everything will start in the past and jump to the events after Avengers: Endgame when the Eternals movie hits theaters later this year. Fans have wanted a Natasha Romanoff film for years. So it will be interesting to see how everything fits together, since we all know how their story ends in the end. You can take pictures of the Black widow Pay below thanks to the Funko Twitter account.

