Black Lightning lit up the screen this Monday with an action-packed team-up episode that couldn’t compete with any of the group battles in an arrowverse crossover episode.

Ahead of the mission to rescue Lynn from the Markovian complex where she was forced to develop metastabilizing serums, it felt that this team could be special, especially when Grace and Khalil were hired. And yet the execution of the escapade exceeded all expectations.

With Gambi and TC (a very cool and handy character, by the way) doing the communication, Black Lightning, Thunder, Grace, Khalil, Brandon / “Geo”, Erica and Gardner Mosins base infiltrated – although the Colonel was already there at the time was Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady), a meta-person with outstanding strength and speed and the power to “push” / force people with his voice, took the command from him. And that’s a damn trifecta of powers!

Throughout the mission, everyone had the right moment. Grace turned into Mosin and completely deceived me. Black Lightning, Thunder and Erica worked together to tear down a horribly impenetrable door. Lightning struck numerous. Brandon literally brought the whole place down when he saw Dr. Jace had found. And we all found that we could watch Khalil go against Mano with Gravedigger Mano every day of the week and twice on Sundays.

Lynn herself played a key role in her liberation by skillfully withdrawing Gravedigger’s “push” ability – and later deciding for herself to force Mosin to lead her outside.

Oh, and Jefferson learned from the ASA that they not only had to save Lynn, but also to bring Tobias back to create the conditions for a very complicated “reunion” of long-term opponents.

After defeating Khalil, Gravedigger surrendered and gained the upper hand over Black Lightning by knocking him out with his meta-damping rifle. The gravedigger then threw a cloud at the reunion of the other heroes on board the military transporter, demanding that Lynn be taken back into his care so that not everyone dies. But just as Lynn was drafting the plan and Gravedigger “pushed” the others to close the door and take off, Black Lightning came running out of the bunker to blow bolts into the high-spirited meta, to lift him off the ground and then to knock him down again , Jefferson and Lynn then met after so much personal drama and physical separation for an emotional reunion.

But was that just a battle, and in the next episode (broadcast in two weeks) another war has to be fought in which Markovia surrounds Freeland …?