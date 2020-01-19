advertisement

Black Lightning knocked down an original cast member.

Damon Gupton, who has been playing Inspector Bill Henderson since the CW series debuted in January 2018, announced on Twitter on Sunday that his run has ended.

“And that’s a wrap. My last night on the set of @blacklightning,” he wrote next to a picture of his chair on the set (embedded below). “In December before Christmas, I was told that Chief Henderson wasn’t in the plans for the fourth Season is and that I will be released. My heart for a hard-working crew. High praise to cast, authors, producers, employees, CW, WB. “

advertisement

Gupton also gave a special greeting to all the big fans who greet me on the street, at airports and in restaurants. Your appreciation means the world to me. Know that I appreciate it. Disappointed, I can’t continue the journey with you, but I’m glad we had the time we had. ‘

Before his Black Lightning run, Gupton’s TV credits included Bates Motel, Criminal Minds, Goliath, and The Player.

Black Lightning will resume the third season on Monday, January 20th at 9 / 8c with the first appearance after “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. According to the synopsis, “After the events of the crisis, Jefferson navigates through his new reality, and Lynn’s determination to save the meta children exacerbates their problems. Meanwhile, Anissa and Blackbird face new challenges as Jennifer’s bond with Brandon begins to grow. “The season finale will be broadcast on March 9th.

And that’s a wrap. My last night on the set of @blacklightning. In December before Christmas, I was told that Chief Henderson was not in season 4 and that I would be released. I’m a damn hard working crew. Big To Cast, authors, producers, employees, CW, WB #BlackLightning pic.twitter.com/i9L53QcVjg

– Damon Gupton (@DamonGupton) January 19, 2020

advertisement