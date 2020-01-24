Black Girls win: Coco Gauff defeats Champion Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open | The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

The magic of black girls was fully effective in Australia as in both countries Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka went head to head at the Australian Open.

On Friday (January 24), Coco Gauff defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 in the third round at Melbourne Park in a highly anticipated match at the Australian Open.

Gauff’s and Osaka’s match came months after Osaka won their second Grand Slam title at the 2019 Australian Open after defeating the champion Serena Williams in 2018.

“I think I was rather incredulous,” said Gauff. “I didn’t really know what to do. I was just trying to enjoy the moment and enjoy it. I still wouldn’t say I’m used to it.”

Although the two women showed immense talent, Osaka remained behind. In the post interview, the former champion attributed her passion for winning as the main reason for her defeat, revealing that she had allowed Gauff’s age to get her out of hand.

“I wasn’t really swinging freely, and she was,” said Osaka. “It’s just tough, you don’t want to lose against a 15 year old. I have an age problem. I don’t like losing against people who are younger than me and there are hardly any people who are younger than me. I took it very personally. “

Osaka made 30 casual mistakes, Gauff only 17. This appeared to be a rematch from the third round of the US Open in September; Osaka won this sentence in straight sets, then consoled a crying Gauff and encouraged her to speak to the fans.

“Your serve is much better,” Osaka continued. “I feel like I haven’t really swung freely, and she did.”

Gauff, who qualified as the youngest tennis player in the open era for the Wimbledon main event last year, told the interviewer on the pitch after her win that she was still incredulous to stand at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. But during the game, the calmness helped her to win.

“I was pretty calm and very calm,” said Gauff. “I’m just thinking about playing ball. I don’t really think about the defending champion and all of that, I always have the belief that I can win regardless of the opponent.”

Check out some highlights from the game below.

