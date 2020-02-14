Posted: Feb 14, 2020 / 3:17 PM CST

/ Updated: February 14, 2020 / 3:17 p.m. CST

(File photo)

KILLEEN, Texas – The Black Economic Empowerment Workshop trains attendees and business owners in how to turn homes without money, how to get small business loans from small business administration, social media marketing, business success mindset, questions and answers.

This workshop promises to be a mentor and give the guidance needed to be successful on business adventures and social networks.

Although the Black Owned Operated Movement is an African-American non-profit organization, all ethnic groups have the opportunity to join and / or support the organization.

Current and future business owners and participants have the opportunity to receive training or networks and to purchase items or services from providers. The event takes place on February 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Shilo Hotel Ballroom in 3701 South W.S. Young drive.

You can register to become a member, seller, buy tickets or sponsor / sponsor of The B.O.O.M. to become. at www.supporttheboom.com. If you have any questions, please contact Eugene Alexander at (254) 307-2411 or email [email protected]