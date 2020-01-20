advertisement

After only $ 18.5 million at the global box office late last year, Sophia TakalPG-13 remake of Black Christmas is now on the way home to DVD and Blu-ray in March.

The film will be released by Universal on DVD / Blu-ray March 17, 2020,

It will be released on digital for the first time on March 3, 2020.

advertisement

The special features include:

Alternative ending

Deleted and expanded scenes

You messed with the wrong sisters

The (re) making of a cult classic

Welcome to Mu Kappa Epsilon

Feature film commentary by director Sophia Takal and star Imogen Poots

The producer of Get Out and Halloween picks up a cult horror classic at the right time when a sisterhood campus killer meets an impressive group of friends.

Hawthorne College takes a break during the holidays. But when Riley Stone (Imogen Poots) and her Mu Kappa Epsilon sisters are preparing to decorate the halls with a series of seasonal parties. A black masked stalker starts killing one student after the other. As the number of bodies increases, the sisters wonder whether they can trust a man. Whoever the killer will discover that the young women of this generation are not going to fall victim to anyone.

advertisement