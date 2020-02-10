Spectators were shocked when Blac Chyna arrived at the Oscars on Sunday evening, and comedian Billy Eichner seemed to agree. The reality star strutted the red carpet in Los Angeles, California, although she obviously had no connection to the film industry. Many used social media to ask themselves aloud how and why she was there.

Chyna wore an elaborate black dress for the 92nd Academy Awards this weekend, with a long skirt slit to the waist on one side. The dress also had long sleeves and tassels on the wrists and oversized shoulder pads. The neckline fell almost to her navel.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, this is Chyna’s Oscar debut. She arrived alone and went alone on the red carpet, so she didn’t seem to have gotten in on a date with a member of the academy. As the puzzle got bigger, fans wanted to know it more and more.

Loved her story in marriage. https://t.co/MLnKQPHVqr

– billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 9, 2020

“How did Blac Chyna make her way to the Oscars ?!” one person tweeted

“What the hell is she doing?” another wondered.

Many of these tweets had a condescending or negative connotation, but some were more positive. A number of spectators felt able to see Chyna at the Oscars, even if she didn’t understand why she was there.

“If Blac Chyna can walk the red carpet at the Oscars, so can you,” joked journalist Jamie Blynn. “Dream big, meet a Kardashian, part with a Kardashian, leave your mark!”

“Blac Chyna at the Academy Awards, she’s the biggest hype DC has ever had … honest, honest,” added another fan.

This story is developing.