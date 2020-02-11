Blac Chyna was a staple for the award ceremony! Two weeks after participating in the 2020 Grammy Awards, the reality star landed on the red carpet of the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, and surprised fans with his unexpected appearance.

Oscar 2020 red carpet fashion

In an Instagram post the following day, the 31-year-old revealed how she got a ticket: she was the plus for the music producer Christopher Trujillo, a.k.a. Tito JustMusic.

“I went to the Oscars with my award-winning engineer @titojustmusic,” Chyna wrote, recording a video of herself and Trujillo in a car.

Chyna bared a lot of skin on the Oscar’s red carpet and wore a black dress by Dona Matoshi with a plunging neckline, a slit with a high leg and purple details.

Trujillo participated Ariana Grande. Mariah Carey. Meghan TrainorFifth harmony eve and Cherylaccording to Discogs.com. His IMDb filmography shows that he worked on the soundtrack for the films Think Like a Man and For Colored Girls.

Chyna’s presence at this year’s Oscars has triggered many wisecracks on Twitter. “Loved her in marriage history,” Noelle actor Billy Eichner wrote.

Blac Chyna attends the Oscars on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

“People who act confused as to why Blac Chyna attended the Oscars as if she wasn’t pretending to love Rob Kardashian for 2 years so she can get pregnant with an heiress to the Kardashian Empire, ”quipped another Twitter user. “Have some respect for her name.”

Chyna and Kardashian, 32, went public in January 2016 and announced their engagement three months later. They welcomed the daughter Dream, 3, in November, but shared the following month.

The former couple are back in the headlines today because they are still fighting for custody: in January, Kardashian submitted documents to request custody of Dream, claiming Chyna was a danger to her daughter. He later asked a judge to instruct Chyna to take a drug test with Chyna “at least 30 minutes before each visit,” and said he was “incredibly concerned about the safety of Dream” when she was under the care of the Lashed entrepreneur stand.

In February 2019, the former couple signed a maintenance judgment order that released the alum “Dancing With the Stars” from their maintenance payments to Chyna.