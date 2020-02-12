Blac Chyna has a fairly eventful February and it’s not even mid-month. The social media star caused excitement after posting and deleting an ultrasound photo, but the mystery has now been solved.

The ultrasound image comes from the Armenian makeup artist Goar Avetisyan, who lives in Russia. Chyna published the picture with the heading “Blessed 2020” [Selig 2020]. Many assumed that she announced a new bread roll in the oven. Chyna, however, cleared it up by going to the Avetisyan Instagram page with the picture in question and congratulating her, while also repeating her comment “Blessed 2020”.

Fans online found that the two were connected on the social media network and the use of the picture was further clarified after Chyna posted the picture again in her Instagram story feed, this time with the tag Avetisyan.

It currently appears that Blac Chyna, who is currently involved in a custody battle with Rob Kardashian regarding her daughter, is not pregnant.

–

Photo: Getty