On the eve of Monday’s election results in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) exuded confidence in its victory, despite trying to hold back preparations for the election results that predicted a turn of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party Maintain celebrations (AAP).

On condition of anonymity, the Delhi BJP leaders said that no special arrangements were made for celebrations in advance if the party won the election.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, however, said his party will claim more than 45 seats in the 70-member legislative assembly and will form the next government.

“Our trust is based on a micro analysis of all seats. The exit polls are rough estimates and, along with the rest of the party, I am confident that the BJP will form the government in Delhi by a full majority, ”said Mr. Tiwari.

The election results, which were broadcast immediately after the Saturday evening vote, predicted a defeat for the BJP, while the maximum number of seats was allocated to the AAP. According to Neelkant Bakshi, head of the Delhi BJP media department, an “in-depth analysis” of all seats showed that the AAP party was ahead.

