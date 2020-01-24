BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya suspects the nationality of employees because of 'strange' eating habits

advertisement

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Thursday that he suspected there were workers among construction workers under Bangladesh who were recently working in his house.

Their “strange” eating habits aroused suspicion about their nationality, the BJP secretary said during a seminar in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) here.

When a new room was recently added to his house, he found “eating habits” of some of the employees “strange” as “they only ate” poha “(flat rice),” he said.

After talking to their supervisor and contractor, he suspected that these employees were from Bangladesh, the BJP leader said.

When reporters interviewed him later, Mr. Vijayvargiya said: “I suspected these workers were residents of Bangladesh. Two days after I became suspicious, they stopped working at my house. I have not yet filed a police complaint. I only mentioned this incident to warn people, “he said.

During the seminar, Mr Vijayvargiya also said that a Bengali terrorist had been watching him for the past year and a half.

“When I go out, six armed security personnel follow me. What is happening in this country? Will people come in from outside and spread so much terror? ‘He asked.

“Don’t get confused by rumors. The CAA is in the interest of the country. This law will provide asylum to real refugees and identify intruders who pose a threat to the country’s internal security,” he said.

