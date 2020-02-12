Photo courtesy of Kendall Stieben

Bixby’s Kendall Stieben is living proof that when one door is closed, another opens.

When Stieben started her high school sports career, she quickly became one of the best cross-country and athletics runners in the region. She finished 11th at the 6A Cross Country Championships in her first year and supported them with top 12 finishes at the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters that took place on the national route in the spring.

When her second year was running around, Stieben got big discomfort in her knee. It came to a point where she was in excruciating pain after a race.

“We think it was an overload injury due to running,” said the Spartan senior. “I have the so-called snapping bicep femoral tendon syndrome, which basically means that my Achilles tendon was torn off the bone. So when I tried to bend my knee, it burst out of place.”

Stieben started swimming in the middle school just to stay in shape between times. Her times continued to improve and as her knee injury worsened, she decided to focus her athletic efforts on the pool.

Good thing for the spartan swim program.

Despite the knee injury, she was able to take third place in the 50 free and 100 free at the state meeting and medal in two seasons last year.

Bixby Spartan Senior Swimmers: Photo courtesy of Kendall Stieben

It is proof of Stieben’s tenacity that she was able to swim competitively at all. She was unable to do weight training outside of the pool and chose surgery in March last year to have time to recover for her senior bathing season.

“I went to physiotherapy two to three times a week and then did the exercises at home twice a day,” recalls Stieben, who is a class validator and is committed to swimming at SMU after graduation. “I couldn’t kick because of my knee, but I would go into the water with a towing buoy between my legs and swim back and forth. I was in the water a lot last summer, but I couldn’t do my teammates’ workouts.”

“She was out of the water for a few months and did a lot of rehab and stuff,” said Christa Thompson, Bixby’s fifth year coach. “She worked very hard to get back in shape. It didn’t really affect her at all. She did really well. “

All this hard work has paid off for Stieben and the Spartans. They recently participated in the 6A Swimming Regionals and came second behind the favorite Jenks Trojans. Stieben took first place in the 100 Free and 200 Medley Relays. It also had solid second places in the 50s and 400s.

Photo courtesy of Kendall Stieben

“It wasn’t my best performance of the season,” admitted Stieben, who is also a member of the Trident Aquatics club team. “We had a lot of meetings in January. Given that I haven’t had much rest, I’m pretty happy with my job. I think I have a lot more to give in the state. “

“I was very happy with our seasons,” added Stieben, who swam the anchor leg in the 200 medley season. “The win over Jenks in the 200 medley (along with Senior Kayley Henderson, Sophomore Leah Wagner and Junior Savannah Jacoway) was really exciting because we played against them all season.”

It may take a supernatural effort for Bixby to overtake a deep and talented Jenks squad at the 6A state meeting, but the Spartans will give their all.

“The older girls have been focusing on it for four years,” said Thompson. “They invested a lot. They trained really hard. Many of the underclassmen trained harder this year and improved a lot compared to last year. I am encouraged that the girls will do really well.”

The OSSAA Swimming Championships 2020 will take place in Jenks from February 21 to 22.