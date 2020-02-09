The price of Bitcoin was back above USD 10,000 on Sunday for the first time since September as the leading cryptocurrency continues its rally in 2020.

Coindesk said the price was $ 10,129 late Sunday after having risen more than 41% since the beginning of the year. According to Coinmarketcap.com, Bitcoin’s market cap has increased to $ 183.4 billion.

20% increase over the past five days and almost 78% so far this year. So far in 2020 ripple

has increased 49%, bitcoin cash

is 121% higher and Litecoin

has increased by 88%.

“This outbreak is the real deal. Fundamental investment activity supports this $ 10,000 outbreak. Willy Woo, General Partner of Adaptive Capital, tweeted about Bitcoin’s bull run on Sunday.

The crypto rally coincides with new highs on Wall Street. while all three reference indices – the Dow Jones Industrial Average

the S & P 500

and the Nasdaq Composite

– Retired on Friday, closing Thursday’s new highs.