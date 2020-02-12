Bitcoin is back around $ 10,000. But don’t be tempted to think. That means the cryptocurrency is designed to visit previous highs twice as often.

I’m not saying that this means a breakdown. For better or worse Bitcoin

is here to stay. However, this does not mean that investors should now consider it a wise or safe investment.

After all, the vast majority of Bitcoin price movements are based on the current mood. This isn’t necessarily a damn comment in itself, as there are whole investment disciplines that aim to track the mood from microcaps to boring old index funds. However, it is important that you take a close look at current market trends before you shop.

And right now, the short-term sentiment for Bitcoin is just not going in the right direction.

Bitcoin’s momentum is at risk

Admittedly, the currency got off to a flying start in 2020 as it had its best January since 2013 thanks to monthly growth of 30%. This is happening against the historical backdrop in which Bitcoin has lost ground in the last five months before January.

That looks encouraging on the surface. As a Coindesk analyst recently highlighted, part of the force behind this surge is structural in nature and is related to a planned supply cut event in May 2020 where miners will spend half of the cryptocurrency premium on “solving” the underlying Bitcoin blockchain receive. Markets usually see an upswing in the months before the halving date, but then a clear “market cycle top” near the event itself, he writes. It’s a structural retreat that old school investors refer to as a “buy the rumor, sell the news” action.

In addition, prior to this January outbreak, there was little reason to be optimistic about Bitcoin prices in anticipation of the offer change. For example, in the second half of 2019, Bitcoin gave way in 15 of 27 weeks, and two more weeks ended flat. This corresponds to only a weekly win rate of 38%.

The worst evidence of all is that after a brief surge to $ 10,000 on Monday, with a rapid drop of around 5% on Monday, Bitcoin could not be held below $ 9,800 and volume seems to be declining this week as dip buyers are unwilling to show up and give the bulk fuel to drive higher.

It is also worth remembering that many Bitcoin traders boasted abundantly in early 2019 when the digital currency briefly flirted with $ 12,000 as it was trading at a level that has not been seen since the bubble in late 2017. However, they were quickly hit by a major retreat last fall when the cryptocurrency collapsed below $ 8,000 due to the crater mood and poor start of the Bakkt exchange in October, which sparked no much-anticipated interest.

The bottom line at Bitcoin has always been volatility. Instead of sticking to the $ 10,000 idea, investors should take a closer look at the January floor of around $ 8,300 to see where the situation might change – or worse, if prices do declined to $ 6,500 in December.

An emotional game, not a safe haven

Some breathless supporters will surely enter the comment section to remind me that this kind of short term misses the point. For them, Bitcoin is a “safe haven” like gold – and in this environment of heightened uncertainty, it is now the perfect time to plunge into this cryptocurrency as an alternative to risky stocks.

This is a dangerous mis-characterization for two reasons: the first is that Bitcoin is definitely not gold, and the second is that even gold is not quite stable, as its proponents claim.

On the first point, keep in mind that Bitcoin has risen from under $ 1,000 to over $ 17,000 in less than a year. Sure, it was an upward trend, but it’s exactly the definition of a volatile move. In addition, it dropped to a low of around $ 3,500 in early 2019 before a rally in the cryptocurrency rallied back to $ 12,000 last summer.

In other words, that investment rose 16,000%, crashed 80%, and then rose 240% … all in less than three years. I know that some people have different definitions of “stable”, but it’s objectively wrong to use this word about Bitcoin.

In the second point, it is important to separate the myth of gold as a store of value from the reality of past performances. The hard numbers show that gold bars are largely an “uncorrelated asset” that does not move consistently due to fluctuations in the stock market. While it’s attractive if you want to diversify, it’s far from a safe investment that is immune to difficult times.

Consider the steady and significant decline from around $ 1,800 an ounce in late 2012 to a low of around $ 1,100 by the end of 2015 as evidence.

Bitcoin investors are somewhat right to compare the cryptocurrency to gold. Both assets can move independently of the stock exchange, which means that there is potential for profit even in the event of short-term price losses of blue chips. But neither of the two assets is safe and neither of the two assets is a practical replacement for US dollars or stock markets.

I am not naive enough to write one of the many early obituaries on this digital asset. I don’t have beef with Bitcoin swing traders – or any other good. And I really think that blockchain technology has huge potential in the long run. But it’s important to take out the black helicopter crowd that believes that any investment is “the only safe bet”, be it gold, bitcoin, or anything else. It’s just not a logical way to invest.

