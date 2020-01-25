Bishop calls for special Bible blessing for the Word of God Sunday

advertisement

Bishop Carl Kemme of Wichita, Kansas, says he has found great encouragement through the proclamation of Pope Francis of an annual Word of God Sunday, and he encourages the believers of his diocese to bring their Bibles to mass for a Sunday special blessing.

The bishop reflects on our great desire for what we can find in the Bible.

My dear friends, because of the great thirst and hunger we all have for truth, for a meeting with Christ and for a guide along the paths of life, I join Pope Francis to encourage you to read every day, study and meditate the holy scriptures.

advertisement

Daily reading of the Holy Bible helps us to meet Christ who is the center of the Revealed Word of God, helps us grow in our relationship with God whose Word lives and is true and will provide us with a compass to guide us on our pilgrim way.

We all need a personal Bible, ready to open and read. But the Church as a loving mother also provides a daily reading of the sacred scriptures to nourish her children of truth.

Bishop Kemme also points to the importance of preparing for the proclamation of the Word during Mass and the role of lecturer. Read the entire letter here.

advertisement