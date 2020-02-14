Barry Evans

Children love birthdays because they know that there is a good chance that they will receive gifts. As people get older, they become less and less sure that they want to continue celebrating this date, which appears with discouraging frequency. We have a close friend whose wife recently had one. He cannot tell you which one, because if he did Zeus’ fabled wrath it would be nothing compared to what would be forthcoming in his house. No, sir, many years ago a “cone of silence” was built around the anniversary of her birth date, which most people call birthday. He can only say that there are fewer anniversaries of her date of birth than his.

This does not mean that he can tell everyone how many birthdays he has celebrated. If he did, he would fall under the “guilt through association rule”, which is not a good thing. If everyone knew his age, he could look at his good wife and think that “she must be in a certain area of ​​her anniversaries”. This area could be completely off, but it does offer a starting point. Therefore, the “cone of silence” must prevail. Personally, I have nothing against birthdays – or anniversaries of dates of birth, because I think there is a good chance that it means that I am still there.

Aside from the fact that birthdays are everywhere, I also read an article in a top-notch publication about some cave paintings found in Mustang, a small country in the Himalayan Mountains. An unusual thing in this country is that there are many more men than women, so most women have more than one husband. Therefore, the number of birthdays is not particularly important to them because they have the advantage, and if there is more than one husband, there is a pretty good chance that at least one will remember their birthday.

To return to the cave paintings, they may explain not only the differences in men to women in Mustang, but also how birthdays came about. The images are in a long cave, and the illustrations have a story built into them by great thinkers who think about such things in cave paintings over a period of many years. The very first painting shows a cave woman hitting a cave man over the head. The second painting shows the caveman looking up with a confused expression on his face. This scene, which was repeated many times, amazed the scientists as they tried to define the meaning that was expressed and what it meant for the world as a whole.

This took years until one of those who thought about the pictures had a “Eureka” moment. It seems that the day before his wife’s birthday, he had a birthday that he had forgotten due to his excessive cave painting. The expression of the caveman face was just right for this kind of mistake.

It was then obvious that the men in Mustang never got the clue to remember birthdays when looking at the entire cave painting panorama. Of course, the calendars weren’t too good to support them back then, and it was hard to remember the full moon after the second Tuesday of the winter solstice. This lack of understanding was confirmed in the last panel, in which the caveman fought two cavemen.

The best thing you can do is probably to stay away from Mustang even today, especially if you’re a man. Personally, I never forget the blonde’s birthday, so I’m good.

Barry Evans writes about village life for Villages-News.com