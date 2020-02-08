After finishing the new Birds of Prey film, I can happily say that I want a sequel. What would a sequel to Birds of Prey look like exactly? The best answer would be very funny and very colorful. I’m not just referring to cinematography, but also to the cast of characters. Black Canary, Renee Montoya and of course the beautiful Harley Quinn. Yes, I know she’s a little chemically out of balance, but Batman is too.

Margot Robbie herself has stated that she wants to continue Harley’s story and that can only mean that there are more friends. Okay, I think frenemies are more accurate, but they still fought with her. Suppose a sequel is made and Harley will meet more people. Birds of Prey isn’t a big team in the comics, so the options are small, but it’s a fun group to choose from.

Let’s get started right away and talk about the five characters that are to appear in the sequel to Birds of Prey. I better tell that than Harley told the film.

5. Hawk and Dove

Yes, it cheats a bit, but they’re called Hawk and Dove for a reason. They are the dynamic duo that cannot work or even exist if they are separated. In newer DC comics, Hawk is the extremely hot-headed Hank Hall and Dove is the calm and non-violent Dawn Granger. The idea behind their team was that they had different personalities and ideologies, hence the names of the hawks and doves. The original pigeon was Hank’s twin brother Don, but he was killed in Crisis on Infinite Earths. There were a few other characters who picked up the coat, but Hank and Dawn were the most famous.

These two Crimefighters have served as members of the Birds of Prey and would serve well in the sequel. The main reason for this is that Hawk is the only male character to serve on the team. He has Huntress’ anger problems, but he’s a big, strong guy with a partner who helps him rein in him. This would be an interesting dynamic to see when Hawk is surrounded by tough women, strange relief. Can he actually defeat her in a fight? Just a way to find out.

4. Barbara Gordon

Barbara Gordon served the birds of prey as a batgirl and an oracle. As a batgirl, she was on the field and kicked her butt and took names. As an Oracle, she was the hacker and computer genius who operated outside of the war zone. This is because she was wheelchair bound after being paralyzed by The Joker. Do you remember the Killing Joke? Yes that was it. Barbara Gordon is one of the most tragic characters in DC comics, but she is also very fascinating. It has become a symbol of empowerment for disabled people and a powerful representation of intelligent women. She knows science, martial arts and not to forget she was a student of Batman.

For all of these reasons, she would be an important member of the Birds of Prey. Her connections to Batman and her status as a crime fighter would set her apart from the other team members. She has the clearest moral compass and leadership skills to bring the team together. A cooler head among the other hot-headed Birds of Prey members would certainly help them work better as a team.

A Batgirl film has been on DC’s plan for a while and Joss Whedon sadly retires. Christina Hodson, the screenwriter for Birds of Prey, was hired as a screenwriter for the Batgirl film in 2018. A director who is to replace Whedon is currently being sought, given the work Hodson has done with Birds of Prey. One should look forward to a future Batgirl film.

3. Wildcat

Wildcat, also known as Ted Grant, was not a member of the Birds of Prey, but he has a close relationship with Dinah Lance or Black Canary. He was her mentor and taught her some killer fighting techniques. Black Canary is known for its exceptional martial arts, but Wildcat is primarily a boxer. When Black Canary and other heroes wanted to learn this knockout punch, they went to Wildcat to learn how to do it. He is highly valued by many heroes, but the father-daughter relationship he maintains with Black Canary can be a great storyline in the sequel to Birds of Prey.

Wildcat no longer has to be a member of the team, but can act as a consultant for them. He’s not exactly a calm type of mentor, but he was close and has a lot of wisdom to offer. Besides, it’s just a hard cookie. Among other things, he would explain how Black Canary learned to fight and give the rest of the team someone to look out for. He was also a prominent member of the Justice Society of America and this team has been confirmed for the upcoming Black Adam film. If that doesn’t confirm that it exists in the DCEU, I don’t know what will.

2. Catwoman

Catwoman or Selina Kyle is a master thief who always sways between the hero and villain lines. It can be tricky, but occasionally heroic, and can even help Batman fight crime. Her constant change from hero to villain makes her a convincing personality and an unpredictable figure. This would make her perfect for the sequel to Birds of Prey, as her apathy for exploits would certainly lead to conflict. However, Harley was brought together with her in Gotham City Sirens, where she entered into an effective partnership. Catwoman may not be interested in fighting crime, but when it matters, she proves that she is capable of being a noble hero. Having a bad girl among bad girls can be a great storyline for Catwoman.

1. Poison ivy

Poison Ivy is a character Margot Robbie wants to play in a film with Harley. It is easy to understand why. Along with Catwoman, Harley and Poison Ivy served well as Gotham City sirens. Ivy has never done well as a hero, but in rare cases she has shown compassion and humanity. A good example of this is when she befriends Harley and tries to convince her to leave The Joker forever. Ivy despises the way the Joker treats her and works hard to protect her from the toxic relationship that always plagues her. This is a unique quality rarely found in a villain, especially one like Poison Ivy, but it sold it perfectly. This kind of character dynamic can be exploited well in a sequel to Birds of Prey.

Poison Ivy is often seen as an unscrupulous villain and she probably wouldn’t get along well with the other Birds of Prey. She wouldn’t join the team out of a desire to do good, but her dedication to Harley is her redeeming quality. If Jared Leto’s Joker ever comes back, he’ll go after Harley and maybe even try to seduce her, causing Ivy to save her. This kind of friendship is exactly why Poison Ivy is the best character seen in the sequel to Birds of Prey. Margot Robbie has to fulfill her wish.

Final thoughts:

Will Birds of Prey continue? It’s been going pretty well so far, so chances are good. I just want them to amplify the crazy and exaggerated tone that Birds of Prey enjoyed. Will it be Gotham City sirens? Poison Ivy and Catwoman will soon have to team up with Margot’s Harley.