Birds of Prey: How the spin-off of the suicide squad stylishly turns the script over EW.com

During one of Birds of Prey’s battle sequences, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) realizes a teammate’s vulnerability and provides important help by giving her a hair tie.

This little act of sisterhood is as familiar in everyday context as it is surprising in the DC Extended Universe. This is one of the many ways that Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) differs from the ancestors of the superhero film: It’s not just women who play the leading role, it was also done by them. “There are more women in front of and behind the camera than on any film I’ve worked on, which is pretty incredible,” says Robbie, who also produced the film. “It was partly a conscious decision, but it always felt like the right organic choice.”

Director Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) undermines expectations of a superhero flick by giving her film “a more informed, more tactile quality” in response to “other films of the genre in which it can be very sophisticated”. It is also not a tough battle between good and evil, but based on a dirty human feeling. “Harley never saves the world for no reason,” says screenwriter Christina Hodson. “There’s always something complicated, messy, sticky and character-oriented behind it.”

The most chaotic – and universal – emotions usher in this new chapter: a separation. Harley’s breakup with Joker (played by Jared Leto in the DCEU, where he was last seen in the Suicide Squad 2016) makes her heartbrokenly ask who she is without him. “I think we all, in relationships, sometimes silent certain parts of us,” says Hodson. After the breakup, it’s Harley Quinn in all its glory.

After a very public, symbolic separation of their emotional attachment to Mr. J (note: this is a huge explosion), Harley becomes a target for all Gotham villains who had left them under his protection. Among them is the sadistic crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), who as compensation for his many grievances demands that she bring him the teenager Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), a thief who stole the wrong bag. Meanwhile, nightclub singer Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), angry police officer Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) and the mysterious, watchful hunter (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) each have their own beef with a black mask. When the paths of all four women cross, they band together to protect Cassandra from him.

This new gang of girls is not a “perfect elite sisterhood” of powerful heroines, says Yan, who saw the “colorful women’s team” of the bridesmaids as a reference. “They are still ambitious and cool, (but) the characters were drawn as flawed women,” she says of the birds. Nothing embodies this balance of belonging and ambition or the approach of the film to be both grounded and elevated, like the costumes of the designer Erin Benach, who created the wardrobe specifically from the perspective of a woman from the first person: “In my most dreamy Dreaming, What would I wish for a gang of friends to kick my ass? “

With this emphasis on personal taste, joy and comfort, Benach combined street style, high fashion and – of course – the DC comics when attracting the birds. “I had never seen this, this understanding of the fashion zeitgeist in a superhero film,” says Yan. “We thought it was a really interesting way to talk to women without being open. I’m just saying, “We have you, you know?”

One of the most striking pieces is a dress by Black Canary, which is made of a thick mesh fabric and corresponds to the typical fishing nets of the character. “I literally designed it on Jurnee,” says Benach. “It was one of those organic moments. Yan cites Harley’s high-waisted jeans cutoffs, which have replaced the notoriously less wearable booty shorts, as a piece that “can speak to women at the moment”.

In a very insightful move, Harley throws away her “J” tag and carries an edgy, chunky collection of chains throughout the movie (fans can even appreciate pieces of Harley’s new hardware from Benach’s jewelry line, Billie Valentine). The designer liked the “punk rock anarchy atmosphere” of the character as well as her DIY ethos, like a voluminous jacket that partly consists of strips of caution tape. “You might have removed the tape from a crime scene with caution, chopped it up yourself, and done it,” says Benach.

With Harley’s expressive wardrobe and his idiosyncratic narrative, Birds of Prey makes the historically hypersexualized, newly liberated character a clear subject, not an object. “We wanted people to get an idea of ​​what life could be like when you look at it from Harley’s point of view,” says Robbie. “It’s just this bright, poppy blonde, excited, fantastic world.” Her unmistakable perspective not only brings rainbow confetti and singing language, but also the insanity of an R rating.

“She’s very feminine in a very superficial way … At the same time, she’s such an asshole,” says Yan. “I liked this tension. It was exciting to create an unfiltered version of Harley Quinn. “Although she lacks a filter, she has a moral compass that is admittedly as unconventional as the rest of her worldview. In one scene, while storming a building to capture Cassandra, she only uses non-lethal weapons (e.g. beanbag rifle, glitter bombs) to blow them all up in her own way. Throughout the film, the really disturbing, unnecessarily cruel acts of violence are left to the (male) villains.

But don’t think for a minute that Harley has softened – our pigtail antihero still serves many bone-breaking hits with girlish joy. “I think sometimes we equate femininity with politeness,” Yan says, “but it’s not the same thing.”

