advertisement

Baby on board! Jenna Cooper has announced in a surprise announcement on Instagram that she is expecting her first child.

Cutest Celebrity Baby Announcements

The 30-year-old Bachelor in Paradise published three photos on Saturday, January 25, in which her baby was featured on Instagram. She accompanied the photos with a sweet message to her unborn child.

advertisement

“I hope you know that I love you more than I could imagine,” Cooper began. “I hope you pursue all your dreams and I will be there and support you all the way. I hope you get my spirit and sense of humor and never stop laughing.”

Jenna Cooper Courtesy of Jenna Cooper / Instagram

She added, “I hope you get your father’s thoughtfulness and work ethic and never stop being curious. I hope you can ignore the negativity of the world and always stand up for yourself. I hope you love Jesus with all your heart and never forget how special you are. We’ll see you in a few months. “

Cooper went on Instagram with her boyfriend, Karl Hudson, just six days before the announcement that they are expecting a child together. On Instagram, she published numerous photos at the commercial real estate agent and justified the secrecy of her relationship.

She wrote that there are “people who aim to ensure that I am not happy” and that she is “afraid of how social media can destroy what I love”.

Cooper introduced Hudson in writing: “I met him a year ago and now I can’t imagine life without him. He showed me what it’s like to be with a real man. With real morals. And with one selfless and loving hearts and I will never return. “

Celebrities’ Best Gender Reveals

She added that he “didn’t care what show I was on, what drama was around me, or how many broken parts of my heart he needed to stick together.”

The former reality TV star said goodbye to the post and promised to share “more personal aspects of my life” with her followers.

Cooper’s fairytale ending follows after their turbulent relationship Jordan Kimball. The couple met in the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise and became engaged during the final in summer 2018.

Their short-lived engagement ended in September of this year after text messages surfaced that supposedly showed Cooper flirting with another man. Cooper’s lawyer later accused 28-year-old Kimball of having invented the news he disputed.

Us Weekly brought the news in May 2019 that Cooper was planning to write a comprehensive book about her drama with the model.

The most turbulent relationships in reality TV history

“I know America has heard some of the nasty lies about me from Bachelor Nation’s thirstiest candidates and gossip blogs,” she said in a statement at the time. “But now it’s my turn. I went to great lengths to prove that all of these allegations were wrong.”

For his part, Kimball announced that he had moved on Instagram with his new girlfriend Christina in November 2019.

advertisement