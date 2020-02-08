Does it matter who is ahead when it comes to bond ratings?

An advisory committee from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission put this question on the agenda in Washington on Monday after lawmakers once again requested that the agency tighten the credit check.

The gathering takes place a week after four Senators wrote to Miss Clayton, Republican Roger Wicker from Mississippi, asking why the agency has not proposed further restrictions on conflicts that may arise, when bond issuers pay for ratings less than nine years after the SEC had a broader view of the sector.

“We remain concerned about recent rating inflation trends and signs of sustained rate cuts,” the senators wrote in a letter to the SEC earlier this week, published by the Wall Street Journal.

Bonds stamped with top AAA ratings are intended to signal a relatively safe investment, while bonds with CCC ratings fall only a few steps above the standard into a riskier category. The pricing and investor demand for such issues are affected accordingly.

During the global financial crisis of 2007-2008, the highest ratings for multi-billion dollar complex mortgage securities were lowered after failing to meet their AAA status, raising doubts about the merits of the issuer-paid model.

“This is an important moment in bond markets … potentially bubble pricing and signs of liquidity problems.”

Kurt Schacht from the CFA Institute

The legislature’s recent move stems from an earlier investigation by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Democrat from Massachusetts, who is running for a presidential platform in 2020 and is getting Wall Street busy in some areas. Warren highlighted a booming corner of the market in which loans to debt-intensive companies are bundled into tradable securities known as “collateralized loan obligations” or CLOs. In her September 26 letter to Clayton at the SEC, she asked for more clarity about his agency’s efforts to suppress perceived credit conflicts.

While the SEC’s comprehensive 2010 Dodd-Frank Act granted extended regulatory powers to rating firms, some lawmakers and investors criticized the fact that the SEC was too slow to ensure adequate control over the sector.

The securitization market, which includes CLOs, has been accused of triggering the latest financial crisis, and the credit rating industry has also paid billions in fines to alleviate claims that it has over-rated complex bond deals.

According to Michael Bright, CEO of the Structured Finance Association, the industry’s main line of business, the SEC’s credit ratings office was asked at its upcoming annual meeting in late February for 20 minutes to address the Las Vegas securitization industry group and conference organizer.

Financial regulators, including the SEC, have attended past industry meetings. It’s the corner of the credit markets that became a synonym for the big short in subprime mortgage bonds a decade ago, the notorious financial implosion (and its winners) that inspired a Michael Lewis bestselling nonfiction book and a movie.

“This is an important moment in the bond markets, which is accompanied by (with) potential price bubbles and signs of liquidity problems,” said Kurt Schacht from the CFA Institute, Managing Director for Standards and Advocacy at the global investor association.

“Taking the pulse of rating practices here is an important systemic review,” he told MarketWatch.

On Friday, the Federal Reserve included in its annual report to the Monetary Policy Congress the potential for “a significant volume of downgrading bonds to speculative ratings” in lower-rated corporate bonds as a potential risk to financial stability.

The "Big Three" rating firms: Moody's Investors Service

MCO, -0.19%

and S & P Global

SPGI, -0.01%

and Fitch Ratings continue to dominate the rating business, while smaller companies such as the Kroll Bond Rating Agency and Morningstar Credit Ratings have made progress in more complex parts of the debt markets.

The SEC underlined this point in its last annual report to Congress, which put the total revenue of all rating companies at $ 7 billion in 2018.

Fitch and Morningstar Credit Ratings did not comment on this article. S & P provided the SEC committee with a written statement in front of the panel on Monday that underpins the industry’s belief that rating companies already meet the “numerous requirements” imposed by Dodd-Frank.

Moody’s and KBRA did not respond immediately.

A key concern of the bond market is that problems occur slower (and are less visible) than US stocks, where stocks trade at lightning speed and allow for a faster and more transparent measurement of investor sentiment, even on Friday when the S&P 500 index

SPX, -0.54%,

Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.94%

and Nasdaq Composite

COMP, -0.54%

withdrawn from the last records of all time.

Because of their complexity, bonds and ratings have been linked for more than a hundred years, according to this brief industrial history by Lawrence White, a professor of economics at New York University.

It is noted that Moody’s originally started charging investors for the valuation of railroad bonds.

Nowadays, credit ratings are mostly paid by issuers from Argentina that sell government bonds to US companies involved in a corporate debt boom.

Even so, Martin Fridson, Lehmann’s chief investment officer, Livian, Fridson Advisors, who will speak to the SEC at his Monday meeting, said he sees little concern about corporate bond valuations.

“It is not self-evident that there is a solution,” he said of the perceived rating conflicts in the issuer payment model. “It is not self-evident that there is a problem,” he said in an interview with MarketWatch.

Fridson regularly writes a corporate bond column for S&P Global Market Intelligence, which is separate from its rating platform.

The other speaker on the agenda, David Jacob, a former top S&P employee and supporter of some credit rating reforms, could not be reached for comment.

The SEC did not respond to a request for comment.