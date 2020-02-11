From BioWare anthem has not quite met the expectations of developers or fans for a long time. For this reason, Game Director Casey Hudson announced in a new blog post that the game will undergo a “longer-term redesign” instead of the updates and enhancements released last year.

“Over the past year, the team has worked hard to improve stability, performance, and overall quality of life while providing three seasons with new content and features,” said Hudson. “We have also received your feedback that Anthem needs a more satisfying loot experience, better long-term development and a more fulfilling endgame. So we are aware that a lot of basic work still needs to be done to unlock the full potential of the experience. This requires a more extensive reinvention than an update or an extension. “

As a result, Hudson says, “Over the coming months, we will focus on redesigning the experience over the longer term, specifically working on reinventing the core gameplay loop with clear goals, motivating challenges, and moving forward with significant rewards – and experience to maintain fun flying and fighting in a huge science fantasy environment. And to do that right, we’re going to do something we would have liked to have done the first time – giving a focused team time to test and iterate, focusing first on gameplay. “

For the time being, Anthem will continue to run in its current form, but it won’t be a full season anymore because the development team is working on the new version. Events, business updates, and reissues of past season and disaster content will continue toward the end of the month.

Anthem is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.