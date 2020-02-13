Bing & Ruth – the ambient music project led by David Moore – has announced a new tour. European dates begin with a set at the Drogheda Arts Festival in Ireland on May 2, while North American dates begin with a show at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City on June 3. Moore will perform with a live ensemble that shows itself on the organ. The tour supports a new album to be released later this year.

“In the past few years, I’ve spent most of my time playing and writing a lot of music on the combo organ,” Moore wrote in a statement. “As such, I am very happy to be on tour again and to share this new sound with a new configuration of organ, clarinet and bass. We hope to see you in the city of your choice and look forward to telling you a lot more about what the three of us worked on. “See the full list of tour dates below and buy tickets here.

Bing & Ruth’s last LP, No Home of the Mind, was released in 2017. Her 2014 album Tomorrow Was the Golden Age is one of Pitchfork’s 50 best ambient albums of all time.