Bing & Ruth – the ambient music project led by David Moore – has announced a new tour. European dates begin with a set at the Drogheda Arts Festival in Ireland on May 2, while North American dates begin with a show at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City on June 3. Moore will perform with a live ensemble that shows itself on the organ. The tour supports a new album to be released later this year.

“In the past few years, I’ve spent most of my time playing and writing a lot of music on the combo organ,” Moore wrote in a statement. “As such, I am very happy to be on tour again and to share this new sound with a new configuration of organ, clarinet and bass. We hope to see you in the city of your choice and look forward to telling you a lot more about what the three of us worked on. “See the full list of tour dates below and buy tickets here.

Bing & Ruth’s last LP, No Home of the Mind, was released in 2017. Her 2014 album Tomorrow Was the Golden Age is one of Pitchfork’s 50 best ambient albums of all time.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here