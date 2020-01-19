Billy Idol in Auckland: Western Springs shouts along with 64-year-old rebel

advertisement

Age made no difference, because Billy Idol worked all sides of the stage during his 90-minute set.

REVIEW: If Auckland was basking in the high twenties today, English rocker Billy Idol kept it warm in the city tonight.

Thousands wandered through the gates to the outer fields of the Western Springs of Auckland on a hot summer evening to catch Idol’s second concert of his seven-day New Zealand tour.

Some had put them in their wardrobe for the occasion. Two refurbished Rebel Yell jeans are now fraying somewhat – but the suit that lay to the side was bursting with the expectation of Idol’s iconic new wave / post-punk music that helped determine the sound of the 1980s.

From the first song by Billy Idol, Cradle of Love, the punk rocker turned Idol and let the crowd sing and fists in the air.

Sixty-four, Billy is Idol; the Grammy nominated artist strutted these coasts five years ago – and on Sunday he showed “Auckland, New Zealand” that he had not lost his verve.

His hair is still spiky and peroxide blond, his robe is still rebellious black and decorated with enough reckless jewelry to make Jack Sparrow jealous. Idol opened with Cradle of Love from his fourth studio album Charmed Life and followed it up with Dancing With Myself – a song that was first recorded in the late 70s during his Gen X days.

“I dance with myself,” Auckland shouted with verve beside the pouting, fist-pumping Brit.

Like Idol, his old guitarist Steve Stevens had not changed much since his heyday. He still has a man from the 80s – he is the man behind the guitar solo from the classic movie Top Gun from the 80s, so if it’s not broken, don’t fix it – and his flared leather pants almost stuck his deft fingers almost gone.

Stevens rightly shares the centerpiece with his many years of help, his incredible solos help show off his mastery of strings. He was an integral part of the platinum plated success of the pair and at one point Idol thanked his guitarist for “making my life great …”.

When the undeniable riff for Flesh For Fantasy started, it is slowly ascending to one of this reviewer’s favorite choruses of 1983, Idol took off his clothes to reveal a torso that every guy his age would be proud of .

With a black coat on again, but fleshy plume still to be seen, his trip to songs that gamblers hadn’t heard, the energy wasn’t boring – but when Idol announced that he wanted to release his favorite song, he released a rebellious scream from the album with the same name.

The story goes, Idol was given the name of singing after drinking with the Rolling Stones who had a bottle of spirits called “Rebel Yell.”

A moving moment came when Idol spoke two years earlier about his father’s death from cancer. His father had not liked the music of “William” until his last album, Kings And Queens Of The Underground – his father died when he listened to the song Ghost In My Guitar from the ablbum.

Beforehand, Kiwi bands Stellar * and Elemeno P. Revelers anticipated that both acts sparkled in an already sultry state – it cannot be emphasized enough how glorious the sun had been – an Idol fan claimed it to be “the best day of it” year “”. All grinned.

After an hour on the stage, the band walked away for a while but the singer returned to introduce his band members. Coming from Sweden, London and the United States, it was nice to see Idol give the band their props.

Fittingly, the concert ended with an encore from White Wedding, a song from his second album titled, and ended a day that would have been nice to start over.

