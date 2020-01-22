advertisement

Billy Corgan has clearly been very busy lately. Not only did he release his extremely enjoyable new solo album Cotillions in November, he also revealed that he has been working on a new Smashing Pumpkins album for more than a year.

And it sounds like progress has been made in the follow-up to 2018’s Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No future. No Sun album is going incredibly well, with frontman 102.9 The Buzz telling in an interview that he has a lot of material for the band’s new efforts – their 11th album in general.

“They are currently 21 songs,” says Billy. “I have been working on it for over a year. It is quite different – in a good way I think. Everyone who has heard it likes it very much, so that’s a good sign. We are going to do some touring. in Atlanta, I think in April or May: Shaky Knees. I am not sure if we will be playing Nashville this year. I think so. I may be giving away a secret. We may be doing a little ‘surprising’ performance soon. “

Talked to Kerrang! for Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. The release of Billy had already said that there would be more new music coming up, revealing: “We are in this weird place of” Let’s finish this (release of tour and album) and then make some decisions. “We are definitely making plans to record another LP, with the idea that it will be released at the end of next year.

“People are clearly talking about more shows (but) I wasn’t sure if there would be more tours,” he added. “I thought, if this is it, let’s swing. If this is the last show, let’s do our best. Let’s play this set we’ve never played, let’s be the band we’ve never been, ever ”

Probably the new workings of Billy with feature film Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha, (together with old guitarist Jeff Schroeder), who reunited for the first time in more than 18 years on their latest album.

In an interview about their reunification, Billy told Zane Lowe in the Beats 1 show of Apple Music: “I think that’s why we are a good unit because we started with nothing. We have that honesty with each other. At the moment The fact that James Iha walked into my life changed my life forever. The moment Jimmy walked into our life, our life changed forever. Doesn’t mean that every day was perfect and that we held hands and sang around the campfire. somehow, in the midst of our own individual and collective chaos, we were able to make these diamonds, that is the shared, and at the end of the day we still scratch ourselves a little because we don’t even know what we have done well. “

