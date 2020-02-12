Billie Joe Armstrong, frontman of American rock group Green Day, has responded to criticism after working with Morrissey.

Amstrong, who worked with the former Smiths frontman on a cover of The Fifth Dimension’s ‘Wedding Bell Blues’ last year, said he was unaware of Morrissey’s controversial political stance.

The collaborative song that appeared on Morrissey’s most popular album California Son, a cover album that included Ed Droste, Sameer Gadhia and Lydia Night, among others. The record was also released during the political turmoil in Britain when the Brexit debate was in full swing. Morrissey, who doesn’t shy away from any hot topic, chose to wear a badge bearing the logo of the British far-right party For Britain when he starred in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in California Son.

After his public support for the party, Morrissey made headlines in the UK for his political inclination, which eventually led to a protest against his planned return concert in Manchester. As the conversation escalated, Morrissey began making more controversial statements, which included a moment in which he appeared to be suggesting that Hitler was left before challenging Mayor Sadiq Kahn that he “could not speak properly”. in an explosive interview.

When Morrissey responded again, he was part of a bizarre interview claiming “everyone prefers their own race,” a comment that was angered by fans who had previously stood by them in admiration for his art has been. To exacerbate the situation, the former Smiths front man decided to connect with a “white supremacist” video.

Armstrong said, however, that he hadn’t noticed the whirlwind of negative press surrounding Morrissey when he agreed to work with him. “I didn’t know until the song came out,” Armstrong told The Guardian.

“We do the song and he was very nice and then the song comes out and many Brits said: what the hell are you doing? I really had no idea … “

He added, “Hey, we all have our Ted Nugents, right?”

