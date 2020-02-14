Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die title track is a fitting farewell to Daniel Craig’s James Bond era, said a 007 music historian.

Eilish, the 18-year-old pop prodigy, released her highly anticipated song on Friday, revealing a brooding, dark ballad with her typical whispering voice.

It turned out to be an instant hit with critics and fans, shaking concerns that she was too young to take on one of the most sought-after jobs in music.

Eilish’s track accompanies the fifth and final appearance of 51-year-old Craig as 007, an era that is darker and edgier than before.

Jon Burlingame, author of The Music Of James Bond, said No Time To Die is typical of Eilish’s sound and a suitable accompaniment to Craig’s swan song.

“It’s moody, it’s kind of dark. The lyrics are regrettable and speak of treachery, and all of that plays a role in the current Bond mysticism, the Daniel Craig era of Bond,” he told PA news agency.

“It works for a contemporary Bond audience.”

Fans immediately speculated that the lyrics would confirm the theory that No Time To Die plot in Craig’s secret agent would betray Lea Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann, his love interest in Specter, the previous film.

“Was I stupid to love you? Was I ruthless to help? Was it obvious to everyone else? “Eilish sings about haunting piano music. At 18, Billie Eilish is the youngest artist to record a James Bond title track (Owen Humphreys / PA).

However, Mr. Burlingame, a leading television and film music writer based in Los Angeles, believes the lyrics are vague enough to guess fans.

“There are very few references in the song to the story of the picture,” he said.

“You can’t really say who the song is about. Is Bond talking? Or is it Bond’s newest lover? We don’t know.

“And the secret of it is effective and probably appropriate. There is no real clue to the story and what we will see. “

He added, “It’s basically just a fun pop song that specifically talks about Bond.”

Eilish is one of the hottest properties in music. She has swept the four major categories at last month’s Grammy Awards and performed a cover of Beatles’ Yesterday during the In Memoriam section of the Oscars on Sunday.

And she may return to the Academy Awards next year, with Mr. Burlingame saying that she has a great chance of being nominated for the best original song.

“It is too early to say if it will happen, but it is so big that I find it hard to believe that they are available for a nomination,” he said.

If Eilish took the golden statuette home, it would complete an unprecedented hat-trick of Oscar-winning Bond films after Adele won in 2012 for Skyfall and Sam Smith in 2015 for the Specter theme.