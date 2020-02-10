It all feels! Billie Eilish thrilled the audience at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday February 9th with their beautiful interpretation of “The Beatles’ Yesterday”.

The five-time Grammy winner, 18, took the stage with her brother. Finneas O’Connellto commemorate the Hollywood stars who passed away last year. The In Memoriam segment of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards honored a number of celebrities including Kobe Bryant, Rip Torn, Agnes Varda, Danny Aiello, Doris Day, Rutger Hauer, Peter Fonda, John Singleton and Kirk Douglas.

Billie Eilish performs while in memoriam tributes at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theater on February 9, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

The sibling duo opted for a sparse acoustic version of the classic ballad, with the 22-year-old producer accompanying his sister on the piano. Before Eilish arrived in a Chanel suit at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, she pointed out the special importance that her choice had for the emotional monument.

“It is an honor for me to play for the Oscars in the In Memoriam segment tonight with a song that I have always loved. Look with us, ”wrote the native of California in an Instagram story.

While hundreds of fans quickly rushed into social media to congratulate the “bad guy” singer for an “angel” performance, others at their young age made fun of themselves and wondered how well they really did the legendary British foursome knew.

“Who had to tell Billie Eilish who the Beatles are?” Said a Twitter user during her appearance.

E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt “Billie Eilish has just won millions of children for the Beatles.”

In January, the singer “Ocean Eyes” made history by being the youngest artist to win all four main categories of the Grammy Awards: Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Record of the Year. Before making her Oscar debut, Eilish confirmed that she would record the title song for the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die, breaking another record.

The singer “Everything I Wanted” told Billy Porter on the red carpet in front of the Oscars that the song was “already done” before the spy film was released in April 2020.

“It’s crazy, dude,” she told the 50-year-old Broadway legend. “It is definitely a goal in life.”

