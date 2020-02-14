Billie Eilish has shared her new theme song for the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die. The new collaboration with her brother FINNEAS is also called “No Time to Die”. Listen below.

The film will be released on April 6 and will be directed by Cary Fukunaga (True Detective). Johnny Marr worked on the score alongside Hans Zimmer.

“It feels crazy to be part of it in every way,” said Eilish in a statement. “It is a great honor to be able to play the theme song for a film that is part of such a legendary series. James Bond is the coolest movie franchise ever. I am still in shock. “

Eilish is the youngest artist in history to write and record a theme song for the James Bond franchise. At the Brit Awards in London on February 18, she will play “No Time to Die” live for the first time, accompanied by her brother FINNEAS and the special guests Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr.

Billie Eilish cleaned up at the Grammy Awards, winning the Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist. FINNEAS has been named Producer of the Year (Non-Classical). The two recently performed the Beatles’ “Yesterday” at the Academy Awards.

