Billie Eilish shares her theme song for the 25th edition of James Bond and immediately hits the big time.

It is complete. Billie Eilish has completed the sensational 12 months with the delivery of her soon to be iconic theme song for James Bond 25, No Time To Die.

After Eilish swept the Grammys, recorded the album of the year, the album of the year, the song of the year, and the best new artist, and recorded her breathtaking performance of The Beatles ” Yesterday ” at The Oscars, she’s now full and the film industry is fully integrated into it.

Eilish is now joining greats like Alicia Keys, Jack White, Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney and many others as she is the youngest singer to ever take on the legendary James Bond theme song.

The song entitled “No Time To Die” was written with the co-worker and brother of Finneas. It also includes orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, as well as some legendary guitars by Johnny Marr.

Eilish will debut the song live with Zimmer and Marr at the Brit Awards this weekend, which will undoubtedly be a great achievement.

While we are waiting, you will get your first taste below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GB_S2qFh5lU [/ embed]

Remarks