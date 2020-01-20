advertisement

In a new interview, Billie Eilish said that it is unlikely that we will see a new album by the artist this year while a new album is “coming”. But she also confirmed that a brand new documentary will be released in 2020.

Before the ALTer EGO concert this weekend, the singer talked to iHeartRadio when she suggested plans for her upcoming record.

The singer, who was very busy in 2019, confirmed that no new album would be released in 2020. The singer of “Ocean Eyes” said: “This year no, but I will make it this year. But in the next few years? It is coming. When it is finished. It is not yet finished. ‘

Eilish has released an update to her upcoming Apple TV + documentary, published by R.J. Cutler. The film is expected to release Eilish ahead of the release of its highly anticipated debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Follows. in March last year.

She said, “I haven’t seen any part of it. I’m scared. I’m freaking out. You’ve been shooting since July 2018 … who has so much footage from them that they have never seen? I’m scared.”

It will surely be an interesting watch as the fuse lights up Billie Eilish’s previous fireworks career.

In more recent news, Eilish became the youngest performer to take on the role of singer of the legendary James Bond theme song. The singer will take on the role for the 25th edition of the No Time To Die franchise when it is released this year.

Eilish said of the honor: “It feels crazy to be part of it in every way. It is a great honor to count the theme song in a film that is part of such a legendary series. James Bond is the coolest movie franchise ever. I am still in shock. ‘

