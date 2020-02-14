Billie Eilish has released her dark James Bond theme song No Time To Die.

The 18-year-old pop sensation is the youngest artist to ever record a Bond title track and joins an illustrious list of artists including Adele, Sam Smith, Madonna, Sir Paul McCartney and Dame Shirley Bassey.

No Time To Die, which is just over four minutes long, offers heavy use of the piano as well as Eilish’s characteristic ghostly whisper.

“Was I stupid to love you? Was I ruthless to help? “Eilish asks on the route she wrote together with her brother and Finneas employee.

It gradually turns into a crescendo when Eilish sings: “Fool me once, deceive me twice. You’ll never see me cry, it’s just no time to die “

In a statement, Eilish said, “It feels crazy to be part of it in every way. It is a great honor to be able to play the theme song for a film that is part of such a legendary series.

“James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever. I am still in shock. “

Finneas added: “Writing the title song for a Bond film is something we have dreamed of all our lives. Billie Eilish has released her dark title track for the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die (Ian West / PA).

“There is no more iconic couple from music and cinema than Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so happy to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007. ”

Eilish is one of the hottest traits in music and was the youngest artist last month to ever win the four big categories at the Grammys.

For her debut studio album If we all fall asleep, where are we going? Eilish took home the best new artist, album of the year, record of the year, and best pop vocal album.

Her single bad guy won the song of the year. No Time To Die is Daniel Craig’s fifth and final appearance as James Bond.

It is scheduled to be released in British cinemas on April 2.

James Bond’s official Twitter account also confirmed that Eilish and Finneas will play No Time To Die at the Brit Awards next week, accompanied by composer Hans Zimmer and revered guitarist Johnny Marr.