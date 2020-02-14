Today, five-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish, Darkroom / Interscope Records, released her latest song No Time To Die, the official theme song for the upcoming James Bond film.

Listen to “No Time To Die” here.

The song was produced by her brother Finneas together with Stephen Lipson, with orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley and guitar by Johnny Marr.

“No Time To Die” is about to be released worldwide on April 2 through Universal Pictures International in the UK and on April 10 in the US.

At eighteen, Eilish is officially the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song. He will play it live for the first time, accompanied by Finneas and special guests Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr at the Brit Awards in London on February 18.

“Billie and FINNEAS wrote an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die that was developed perfectly for the emotional story of the film,” said Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, producers of No Time To Die.

“There are a few chosen ones who take up a bond issue. I’m a big fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I can’t wait for the audience to hear what they have achieved – a new perspective whose singing will reverberate across generations, ”said director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

“It feels crazy to be part of it in every way,” said Billie. “It is a great honor to be able to play the theme song for a film that is part of such a legendary series. James Bond is the coolest movie franchise ever. I am still in shock. “

Finneas adds, “Writing the title track for a Bond film is something we’ve dreamed of all our lives. There is no more iconic music and cinema couple than Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so happy to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007. “

Last month, Billie Eilish GRAMMY® was the youngest artist to write history in all four main categories, winning a total of five victories for the best new artist, album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, and best pop vocal album.

Her brother and only Finneas employee took home two more Grammys for the Producer of the Year, Non Classical and Best Engineered Album, Non Classical.

Last Sunday the couple performed live at the Oscars in the In Memoriam segment. Watch her moving reproduction of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” HERE.

Billies 2020 WHERE ARE WE GOING? The World Arena Tour sold out within an hour of the sale and starts on March 9, 2020.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

03/09 – AmericanAirlines Arena – Miami, FL

03/10 – Amway Center – Orlando, FL

03/12 – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

13.3. – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

15.3. – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

16.3. – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

18.3. – Capital One Center – Washington, DC

19.3. – TD Garden – Boston, MA

03.20. – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

23.3. – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

24.03. – United Center – Chicago, IL

25.03. – Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN

27.03. – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

28.03. – Business Center – St. Louis, MO

04/03 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA.

04/04 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CAx

04/05 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA.

04/07 – Chase Center – San Francisco, California

04/08 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA.

04/10 – Tacoma Dome – Seattle, WA

04/11 – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

15.04. – Pepsi Center – Denver, CO

17.4. – CHI Health Center Omaha – Omaha, NE