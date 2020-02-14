Billie meets Bond! Billie Eilish released the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film entitled “No Time to Die” on Thursday, February 13th.

“No Time To Die” OUT NOWWWWWW, “wrote 18-year-old Eilish on Instagram on Thursday, announcing the release of the song.

The 18-year-old Californian and her brother wrote the title that will appear in the 25th James Bond film No Time to Die. Finneas O’Connell, In her Instagram post, she shared a clip of the song with her iconic, echo-like, and scratchy voice.

The theme song was released along with a trailer for the 007 film, in which the main role is played Daniel Craig for the fifth time as a legendary spy. The clip begins with a shot of Craig, 51, before going to London and saying his famous line “Bond, James Bond”.

There are also clips of a woman swimming in the sea, Craig, surrounded by trees as she walks in an icy forest. The audience then sees him at a party and quickly drives with the same woman who later burns a note.

“If her secret comes out, it will be his death.” Rami MalekSafin, says the character.

During an interview with Apple Music on New Music Daily with Zane LoweOn Friday, February 14, the musician opened the incredible journey she took to become part of the film that will hit theaters in April 2020.

“Do you know what’s funny about it? Two years ago we said,” Wouldn’t it be crazy to make a song for the Bond films? “Wouldn’t that be stupid,” Eilish said to Lowe. “We wrote songs that have never come out and are like,” Oh, that sounds like Bond. That would be dope, it would never happen, whatever. “And then this offer came and we said,” Ahhh! “

After their birthday, Eilish and O’Connell flew to London to work with an orchestra on the track and work more closely with the film team.

“It was a really good, collaborative experience,” she said. “I didn’t even know it would come out before the film, but apparently everyone does. I just wasn’t aware of what I really love because then people can hear it when they see the film when it is out is saying, “Oh my god, that’s the song.” I can. I’m not even telling you, I’m so excited to see the movie for the first time and say, ‘Oh my god.’ “

Before the Oscars 2020, the artist told “Everything I Wanted” Billy Porter A dream came true on the red carpet to write and sing the theme song for James Bond.

“It’s crazy, dude,” she said on February 9 of the Broadway legend, 50, “it’s sure to be a goal in life.”

The new track will be released just a few days after the Grammy-winning singer performed a touching cover of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” at the Oscars 2020 on February 9th as part of his in-memory homage. During the song, O’Connell, 22, played the piano.

In January, the singer “Ocean Eyes” made history by being the youngest artist to win all four main categories at the Grammy Awards. She took home trophies for the Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and Records of the Year.

No Time to Die will premiere in cinemas on April 10, 2020.

