Billie Eilish reported in a new interview about her struggles with sleep paralysis and night fear.

Eilish, who recently celebrated her 18th birthday, has seen a rapid rise in her career since writing her first song at the age of 15. Last year when her debut album was released, there was also a record at the Grammy Awards when she received all four major awards.

With an appearance on the horizon of the 2020 Academy Awards, Eilish sat down with OK! Magazine that asked Eilish, given the excitement about her music, if she was sleeping well: “Not at all. I have these terrible dreams, ”she replied. “Sleep paralysis, night fear. It’s like the whole night is scary and then I wake up. “

Eilish added, “They mess me up so that sometimes the whole day is free.”

The teenage singer, who spoke about the importance of discussing mental health, said that she was able to turn her night fear into a creative positive: “You gave me a few ideas for my songs,” she said.

“I probably wouldn’t have made this song the way it was if I hadn’t had sleep paralysis and nightmares.”

