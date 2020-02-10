Billie Eilish just recorded one of the most iconic songs ever written and somehow made it her own. See Billie Eilish reporting on The Beatles ” Yesterday ” below.

As part of an unforgettable evening at the 92nd Academy Awards, which took place last night and featured Parasite as the best picture, Billie Eilish took the stage to do a very special job.

It was rumored that Eilish would debut her 007 No Time To Die theme, but instead she recorded the track “Yesterday” written by Paul McCartney.

The singer, who once performed a small part of the song as part of her carpool karaoke in 2019, showed an emotionally charged performance of the title when she and her brother Finneas O’Connell performed the hit.

As they sat at the piano, the evening’s In Memorium section began when The Oscars paid homage to industry stars who had passed away since the last award ceremony, including Kobe Bryant, Rip Torn, Doris Day, and Peter Mayhew, to name a few.

Watch Billie Eilish perform The Beatles “Yesterday” at the 92nd Academy Awards:

Billie Eilish’s beautiful cover of “Yesterday” by The Beatles at #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2iXJ7m2z5x

– The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) February 10, 2020

Remarks