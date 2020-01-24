Billie Eilish admits suicidal thoughts in the shocking interview

advertisement

Singer Billie Eilish tells of her struggles with depression that almost killed her in 2018.

In a session interview during The Gayle King’s Grammy Special on Thursday, January 23, Eilish admitted that she was overwhelmed by her sudden fame.

“I was so unhappy last year,” she told King during the interview when the singer was at home in Los Angeles. “I was so unhappy and I was so joyless.”

“I don’t want to be too dark, but I really didn’t think I would make it to 17,” she added.

King addressed the song “Bury a Friend” and asked if the text “I will end me” was about Eilish’s inner struggle.

“Yes, I think about this one time when I was in Berlin and I was alone in my hotel and I remember that there was exactly one window there,” explained Eilish, now 18. “I remember crying because I was thinking about how I would die, I would. “

Eilish then admitted losing friends who couldn’t understand their new life.

The singer, who is up for six Grammy nominations, wrote to her mother Maggie Bairdto save their lives.

Eilish said Baird put her on therapy, shortened her schedule, and started refusing applications for her.

King pointed out that thanks to the support of her devoted mother, the star “made it to seventeen”.

“I have,” replied Eilish.

The show opened a tour of the home of the “bad guy” singers. King spoke to her parents and brother, Finneas O’Connell, 22. O’Connell itself has five Grammys.

Eilish admitted growing up and sleeping in the same bed with her brother and parents.

Despite her success, Eilish still lives with her family.

“My family is here. My dog ​​is there. And my room is here,” she explained.

