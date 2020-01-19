advertisement

The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group has entered into agreements to sell SPIN and Stereogum. SPIN was acquired by Next Management Partners, a private equity firm specializing in digital media. The company will “take over all assets and commission the current team to continue publishing”. Stereogum is meanwhile being sold to the founder and current editor-in-chief Scott Lapatine, who will take on the role of CEO.

“It has been a privilege to see Stereogum’s growth over the past 18 years – the site had record traffic in 2019 – and I’m excited about our next chapter as an independent, music-only release,” Lapatine told Billboard. “When Stereogum launches later this year, a robust new user experience will delight and annoy Stereogum’s dedicated comment office alike.”

The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group acquired SPIN and Stereogum in December 2016. The company acquired hip-hop magazine Vibe in the same store and continues to own this brand.

