A bill to ensure that Arizona firefighters who develop occupational cancer receive compensation for workers was passed on Wednesday by the Senate with substantial support from both parties.

The Senate voted 25 to 4 to pass Senate Law 1160, which clarifies state law to explain that cancer on the state’s list is believed to be caused by fire fighting and the firefighter does not have to prove this he or she got the illness at work to receive employee compensation benefits.

The bill now goes to the house.

Firefighters are at higher risk of developing certain types of cancer because of the toxins they are exposed to at work. The proposal comes from the fact that firefighters across the state are struggling to get compensation for workers if the law already contains a presumption language.

Legislators, insurers and city officials all agree that the system is broken – they just have different ideas about how to fix it.

The Republic of Arizona has looked into the issue in depth and proposed solutions earlier this week.

State Senator Heather Carter, R-Phoenix, who presented the bill, said after the vote that she was excited that the bill went through the first half of the process fairly quickly, and she hopes it will matter to bring to the governor’s desk of weeks.

“This bill is one of my legislative priorities, and as such, I will be spending a lot of time ensuring that this bill gets to the governor’s desk,” she said.

“Shadow campaign” against the bill

State Senator Paul Boyer, R-Glendale, one of the bill sponsors, said some senators spoke against the bill on Wednesday.

State Senator Vince Leach, R-Tucson, who voted against the bill on Wednesday, has previously expressed concerns. He said he agreed that the system was broken and that firefighters should face fewer challenge approval challenges, but a direct guess is not the solution.

Some fear that taxpayers and cities will be left hooked on claims that are not justified by the automatic assumption that certain types of cancer are caused by fire fighting. Another proposed solution was to create a government fund to cover the costs.

No person or organization has signed up to oppose the bill. Groups and lobbyists representing insurance agencies have stated in the draft law file that they are “neutral”.

The list of supporters on the bill is long and includes the state fire department, other fire groups, valley town representatives, and the Arizona League of Cities and Towns.

Still, Carter said she knew opposition was working behind the scenes to try to kill the bill.

“As expected, there is this shadow campaign,” she said.

Boyer said he did not expect the bill to come so early in the legislature and with such Senate support. Still, he said he wouldn’t take the 25 votes for granted.

“There’s still a lot to do in the house,” he said.

Carter said she had heard overwhelming support from her constituents and people across the state for firefighters and for full coverage of employee compensation.

“There is tremendous support for this bill across the state, and I think it will eventually get the bill across the line,” she said.

