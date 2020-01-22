Bill Simmons thinks Devin Booker is an all-star, Suns could make playoffs

advertisement

Devin Booker (1), the guardian of Phoenix Suns, passes Boston Celtics striker Jayson Tatum (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston on Saturday, January 18, 2020. (AP Photo / Mary Schwalm)

Maybe it’s not a bad thing that Devin Booker skipped participating in USA basketball over the summer.

advertisement

Sorry, Bill Simmons. We had to bring this in here because we know you’re reading.

“Can I take a hot take to get on the Phoenix Suns blog? Because they love to write when I say something about the suns, ”said Simmons in his latest podcast for The Ringer.

The point is: Booker plays well. He can drop out of double and triple teams. It shoots efficiently from inside and outside.

Simmons, who founded The Ringer, said in The Bill Simmons podcast that he thought Booker might have more than just an all-star game around the corner – he could lead his team to the playoffs.

The Suns is one of four teams within 2.5 games of the Memphis Grizzlies, which will be the eighth seed in the Western Conference starting Wednesday morning. With a final game against the Grizzlies on Sunday and another game against ninth place, San Antonio Spurs, two days earlier, they were able to improve in the overall standings.

Simmons believes that Phoenix could be a step ahead of the Grizzlies, the Spurs, the Portland Trail Blazers and the New Orleans Pelicans.

“I actually think Phoenix has the best chance of these five,” said Simmons. “The roadmap for them is that Devin Booker is going up a step. That’s sitting here for him now, his team is pretty good. “

It is a brutal group of challengers. The grizzlies are revived behind the young core of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. The Spurs will not only roll over and end their 22-year playoff run. The trail blazers are unlikely to be paired with Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are lagging behind, and Zion Williamson is expected to debut for the Pelicans on Wednesday night in 2019.

Deandre Ayton also made a positive impression on Simmons when it came to the sun. The center for the second year now has four games with 20 points and 10 rebounds in a row.

“I think he looks very athletic and committed,” said Simmons. “He definitely played harder than ever.”

Well, to mention Booker, who according to Simmons deserves an all-star nod this year.

“As for the eye test, he’s one of the top scorers among the two guards,” said Simmons. “I think one of the things I like about him is that he’s not just jacking up three guys.”

Booker scores an average of 26.8 points, 6.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 51% from the field and 36% from the three-point line. He has proven that he does not need his 3-pointer to drop during his seven consecutive 30-point games when he made a total of seven three.

He is efficient in traditional and analytical statistics because his true shooting percentage of 63.2 is 17th in the league and fourth among the guards.

The all-star selection is one thing – and Booker would have to defeat a crowded guard field or steal a spot from a front court player – but the playoffs are another.

To do this, Phoenix needs to cut sales and sloppy gameplay, score enough points outside of Booker, and make consistent defense efforts.

Unless otherwise, it looks more and more like the nation is realizing that Booker is more than just statistics.

Follow @Logan_Newsman

advertisement