Bill Murray’s return to the Ghostbusters universe was officially confirmed by Vanity Fair after the outlet was invited to an exclusive on-set visit to Ghostbusters: Afterlife filming in Calgary last September. In the interview, Murray gives an insight into the beloved fandom and brings some new details about the highly anticipated sequel to the classic of the 80s.

As can be seen from the first major trailer released last fall, Murray reports to the magazine that the film’s narrative will have the significant absence of Egon Spengler as the actor Harold Ramis, who wrote the original film with Dan Aykroyd died in 2014.

“Well, we’re a man downstairs. That’s the deal,” Murray said to the magazine, looking down as he pursed his lips. “And that’s the story we tell, the story they wrote.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife focuses on a family run by single mother Callie (Carrie Coon) and their two children Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (McKenna Grace), Easter eggs and setbacks to the 1984 film something under them. Actor Paul Rudd also plays the main role.

Murray’s commitment to afterlife has been a long question for both fans and filmmakers, as he’s known to be puzzling and rarely to continue. But Murray, who has known director Jason Reitman since childhood, agreed to the Ghostbusters revival last spring.

“The script is good. It contains a lot of emotions. It contains a lot of family members with very interesting lines of text,” Murray said in the interview. “It will work.”

After reporting on the development of afterlife a few years ago, fans wondered if the original stars Murray, Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson – with the exception of Ramis – would repeat their respective roles as Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore. While Vanity Fair doesn’t share too many spoilers, it can also report that Annie Potts, trusted receptionist Janine and Sigourney Weaver, as malicious magnet Dana Barrett, was also spotted at different times during filming and her parts filmed over a period of time Week.

According to Vanity Fair, every star has a “significant role in the film, but this time they won’t be the main heroes”.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will open in cinemas on July 8, 2020.

Photo credit: Universal Pictures / SONY

