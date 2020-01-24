Bill Murray officially confirms the return of Ghostbusters

advertisement

Bill Murray has confirmed his decision to act as Dr. Repeat Peter Venkman in the upcoming film Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Directed by Jason Reitman, the son of Ivan Reitman, who shot the first two iconic images, the film was in the making for a long time. The film with Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard follows a single mother and her two children who move into a haunted house in Oklahoma.

The list of stars is even bigger when Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson confirm their comeback and Sigourney Weaver will appear as a cameo in the original films.

“The script is good,” Murray Vanity Fair said in a behind-the-scenes interview. “It has a lot of emotions. It has a lot of family members with very interesting passage lines. It will work.”

Unfortunately, the cast of Ghostbusters will not need a notable member of the team, as Harold Ramis, the Dr. Egon Spengler played, died in 2014. “We are a man behind,” continued Murray. “That’s the deal – and that’s the story we tell, the story they wrote.”

