Microsoft’s co-founder, Bill Gates, grappled intensely with the hotly controversial issue of taxing the wealthy to redistribute money to non-tuners – a controversial issue on which Sen. Elizabeth Warren tried to become 2020 the Democratic presidential candidate was at the forefront.

On Wednesday, Gates spoke at the New York Times DealBook Conference of $ 106.8 billion in fortune (he is the second richest man in the world after Amazon.com, according to Forbes)

AMZN, -1.22%

Jeff Bezos) said he was happy to pay his share of the taxes, but expressed concern that Warren's proposals were too far for many Americans who are worried that these taxes will undermine their wealth could go:

“I paid over $ 10 billion in taxes. I paid more taxes than anyone else, but I’m glad if I should have paid $ 20 billion, that’s fine. But when you say I should be 100 billion Paying US dollars, I’m starting to figure out what I have left. … I was just kidding. ‘

Bill Gates

Gates went on to say that he wasn’t sure whether the persistent Warren was ready to meet with him based on her recent rhetoric directed at billionaires, including Leon Cooperman, the founder of Omega Advisors, who recently spoke with the Senator conflicted by Massachusetts. “You know, I’m not sure how open-minded she is or that she is willing to sit down with someone who has a lot of money,” Gates replied when asked if he would talk to Warren about his concerns.

However, it turned out that Warren was out to sit down with Microsoft

MSFT, -1.01%

Billionaire, as she said in a tweet on Wednesday. “I’m always happy to meet people, even if we have different opinions. @BillGates, if we got the chance, I would like to explain exactly how much you would pay under my wealth tax. (I promise it’s not 100 billion US dollars.) “, She wrote.

I always like to meet people, even if we have different views. @BillGates, if we got the chance, I would like to explain exactly how much you would pay under my property tax. (I promise it’s not $ 100 billion.) Https://t.co/m6G20hDNaV

– Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 7, 2019

Warren’s wealth tax is a proposed 2% annual tax on household wealth over $ 50 million and an additional 1% tax on wealth over $ 1 billion. It would affect approximately 75,000 households and grow between $ 2.6 trillion and $ 2.75 trillion in a decade, the Wall Street Journal reported.

A number of 1% of respondents have expressed concerns that wealth may appear to be slandered. “You really want the incentive system to be there and you can go a long way without jeopardizing that,” said Gates.

The demand for wealth tax and an increase in discussions about income gaps in the U.S. are considered the most important U.S. stock market benchmarks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.58%

, the wider S & P 500

SPX, -0.90%

and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite

COMP, -0.93%

have hit all-time highs.

There are more than 600 billionaires in the United States, more than 40% of whom are based in California and New York, according to the US News & World Report.

Gates belongs to a group of billionaire philanthropists who have agreed to give at least half of their assets to charities through the Giving Pledge.

