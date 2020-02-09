Relationship rumors stir when Drake discovers the Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam

DUBAI: On Saturday evening, numerous celebrities, editors and influencers came to the Chinese Tuxedo restaurant in New York to celebrate the collaboration of the Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam with the US lifestyle brand Frame. Among the guests filled with stars was the Canadian superstar Drake, who sat down at Hammam’s table and immediately triggered rumors of relationships.

The dinner took place after the two had taken place in New York after the Nike Runway show Drake attended, according to the Daily Mail.

The “God’s Plan” singer has been associated with Hammam in the past and often likes her Instagram posts.

If the rumors are true, it would not be the first time that the rapper has had a relationship with a woman of Moroccan descent. Fans of the artist will not forget “Nebby”, the artist’s first love, which serves as the theme for his 2011 hit “Look What You Are Done” and the 2009 hit “Best I Ever Had”.

