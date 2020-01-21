advertisement

In the Virginia State Senate, a bill has been submitted that may be voted on without absence.

Introduced by Senator Janet D. Howell, Senate Law 111, was adopted on Monday with 31-9 votes. Senator Jennifer McClellan, the co-patron saint of the bill, tweets after the vote.

Those who want to vote absent must offer an excuse for the 20 acceptable reasons. During the State of the Commonwealth address of Gov. Ralph Northam 2020, he stated that making voting easier was one of his goals.

Northam wants to end the demand that residents should tell the state why you should vote early. He also believes that election day should be a national holiday.

“Voting is a fundamental right,” said Governor Northam. “But in a state that once formed huge barriers to voting, too many people are still unable to participate meaningfully in our democracy. By making it easier – and not harder – to vote, these proposals ensure that we build a government that is truly representative of the people we serve. I look forward to implementing these important measures together with the General Assembly. “

