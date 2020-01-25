advertisement

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – Athletic Bilbao striker Iñaki Williams said he was a victim of racial abuse from fans when he played in Espanyol in a Spanish league game on Saturday.

Williams said after the 1-1 draw: “I have suffered racist insults that nobody wants to hear and that have no place here.”

Black Williams played 82 minutes before being substituted.

advertisement

Movistar, a television station, showed Williams how he was confronted with a group of Espanyol fans who mocked him with monkey chants.

“People should have fun to help their team. This is about friendship, ”said Williams.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement